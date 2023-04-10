© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Science and Technology

The Cincinnati Police Department is trying out sticky GPS darts to help catch fleeing suspects

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published April 10, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT
Agency-Tag-2.jpg
Starchase
/
Courtesy
A police-launched GPS dart is attached to this truck in a demonstration of the technology to reduce high-speed police chases.

Cincinnati Police are trying out some new technology designed to decrease the risks that come with high-speed pursuits. Officers can launch a GPS dart from the front of a cruiser and catch up with the suspect later.

Starchase makes the system called a vehicle mounted GPS launcher.

"The technology enables law enforcement to tag a suspect's vehicle," says Starchase President Trevor Fishbach. "So let's say it's a stolen car, human trafficking situation or narcotics vehicle, or a suspect who had outstanding warrants and he doesn't want to pull over for law enforcement."

Officers then activate the system, which is mounted on the front of their car, and shoot the dart at the vehicle they want to pull over.

Fishbach claims a 95% success rate in finding vehicles and an 85% arrest rate.

"The speeds are greatly reduced and virtually all the risk is avoided," he says.

Starchase says 30 police departments in the U.S. are using their system and even some internationally.

It's not cheap. The vehicle mounted GPS launcher is about $6,000 a car.

