Second Sunday Shakespeare Series on WVXU

Theater comes to you, wherever you are, with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s audio productions of William Shakespeare’s most famous and popular plays. WVXU is proud to partner with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company in its goal of making classic works of theater accessible to the people of Greater Cincinnati through free programs like Second Sunday Shakespeare, which broadcasts monthly radio plays straight into your home, car or earbuds right alongside the rest of your favorite NPR radio shows.

Just like the name suggests, every second Sunday of the month a freshly recorded Shakespeare play—adapted and performed by the resident ensemble of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company—hits the airwaves. The scripts of these selected works are specially recorded in-house at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company to be perfectly clear and coherent in audio form so that you can visualize all the action and pick up on the rich characterization in William Shakespeare’s historic masterpieces.

Whether you’re a scholar of letters or this is your first introduction to Shakespeare plays, these well-worn works are meant to be enjoyed by everyone.

Action, betrayal, adventure, scandal, romance, jealousy and madness await you on your Sunday evenings—tune in for Second Sunday Shakespeare plays at 7 p.m. on the second Sunday of every month, then stick around for the rest of our Sunday night lineup, including NPR radio shows and WVXU’s own original content.

Past productions, including favorites like A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Julius Caesar, Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth, can be heard for free on WVXU’s website now!