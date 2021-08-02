© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

'Fat Chance': Book Revisits Fen-Phen Trials, Downfall Of Local Lawyers

Published August 2, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT
The new book Fat Chance revisits the wild legal trials and tribulations of diet drug fen-phen and the downfall of some of Cincinnati and Kentucky's most powerful legal voices.

Fen-phen and Redux were once successfully marketed diet drugs until researchers connected them to heart valve disease.

Prominent attorneys from Cincinnati and Lexington saw an opportunity and filed a class action lawsuit against the drugs' maker, Covington-based American Home Products.

But after the attorneys, including Cincinnati's Stan Chesley, scored a $200 million verdict for 431 plaintiffs, they soon found themselves on the other side of the courtroom.

The wild story is revisited in the new book Fat Chance: Diet Mania, Greed, and the Infamous Fen-Phen Swindle by author Rick Christman, who joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about it.

Michael Monks
Michael Monks brings a broad range of experience to WVXU-FM as the host of Cincinnati Edition, Cincinnati Public Radio's weekday news and information talk show.
See stories by Michael Monks