The Impact Of Gun Violence On Young People, And The Childhood Trauma It Causes

The number of shootings in Cincinnati has fallen from 2020 but it still has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Among the victims are 47 young people age 19 and under, according to the Cincinnati Police Department's Cincy Insights. In some of those cases, the perpetrators of the violence are other young people.

"When you look at later gun violence we recognize that children are unable to learn those social-emotional and those executive skills," says Dr. Robert Shapiro with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. "If they're seeing the world as a violent place that they have to protect themselves from it's pretty easy to make a connection that those children are also more likely to perpetrate violent acts when confronted with an event that they consider dangerous."

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the impact of gun violence on young people and how to counteract childhood trauma are Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Mayerson Center for Safe and Healthy Children Director of the child abuse team Robert Shapiro, MD; and Trauma Recovery Center Counselor Janice Sowell.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: