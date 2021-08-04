World's Largest One-Day Leadership Event In Cincinnati For First Time

It is marketed as the largest one-day leadership event in the world and, for the first time, Leadercast will take place in Cincinnati.

After 20 years, the event has inspired organization and business leaders through presentations and speeches.

The new CEO of Leadercast is Cincinnati-based executive Joe Boyd, the founder of local creative agency Rebel Pilgrim.

He talks to Cincinnati Edition about what this arena-style event is, how actor Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute on TV's The Office) is involved, and what participants can expect.

Also joining the conversation is Cincinnati-based author and consultant Todd Henry, who will be featured at Leadercast, and who is the author of the new book The Motivation Code.

For more information on Leadercast, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Fifth Third Bank Arena, click here.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: