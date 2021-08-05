Fran Lebowitz Talks to 'Cincinnati Edition' Before Local Appearance

It was one of the COVID-19 pandemic's most binge-able programs: Pretend It's a City on Netflix.

The Martin Scorsese-directed documentary-interview series introduced journalist, writer and cultural commentator Fran Lebowitz to a new audience, and reminded her old audience about why she has been a New York City icon for decades.

Now, with shows returning to local stages, Lebowitz is bringing her unique style of performance to Cincinnati next spring. Lebowitz will be on stage at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on April 12 (more info) where she will be interviewed by Cincinnati Edition host Michael Monks, and then take questions from the audience.

Lebowitz joins Cincinnati Edition for a quick chat ahead of her visit next year.

