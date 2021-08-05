More Than A Job, Teens Go Green For The Summer

It's been a summer of planting trees, removing more than 1,000 pounds of trash from city parks and installing rain gardens. Now some of the young members of the Green Team are ready for the next adventure, traveling to Yellowstone National Park.

Groundwork Ohio River Valley works with young people, called the Green Team, to improve and maintain community spaces in the neighborhoods where they live. This summer, 75 youth employees spread throughout the region took on environmental projects from clearing invasive species to planting vegetables.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Green Team are Groundwork Ohio River Valley Co-Executive Director Tanner Yess; and two youth participants Daniel and Althaea.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: