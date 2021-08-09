George And Amal Clooney, John Lewis Among 2021 International Freedom Conductor Awards Gala Honorees

“The cause of freedom is enduring and must be pursued constantly, relentlessly, to ensure all people, regardless of location, religion, race or sexuality, are free,” said Woodrow Keown, Jr., president and COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. This year the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is presenting its highest honor to Amal and George Clooney; the late Congressman John Lewis; and lawyer and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson for their lifetimes of advocacy for freedom.

The International Freedom Conductor Awards Gala is Oct. 16 at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the event is National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Vice President of Marketing & Communications Cody Hefner.

