Ohio And Kentucky See New Efforts To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Nineteen states now allow some form of recreational marijuana, and Democrats in Congress are pushing a federal legalization effort.

Recreational marijuana is still illegal in Ohio and Kentucky, but lawmakers in both states and an advocacy group are working to change that. Can their efforts succeed?

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Kentucky State Rep. Rachel Roberts and spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Tom Haren.

