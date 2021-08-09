© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio And Kentucky See New Efforts To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Published August 9, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons
Nineteen states now allow some form of recreational marijuana, and Democrats in Congress are pushing a federal legalization effort.

Recreational marijuana is still illegal in Ohio and Kentucky, but lawmakers in both states and an advocacy group are working to change that. Can their efforts succeed?

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Kentucky State Rep. Rachel Roberts and spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Tom Haren.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Michael Monks
Michael Monks brings a broad range of experience to WVXU-FM as the host of Cincinnati Edition, Cincinnati Public Radio's weekday news and information talk show.
