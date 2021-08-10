Indian Film Festival Returns To Cincinnati

The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati is back with another virtual celebration of movies from South Asian filmmakers.

The festival runs through Aug. 19.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the festival and its movies are Founding Executive Director Ratee Apana and director Sujatha Dey, whose film, Definition Please, opened this year's festival.

“Cincinnati plays host to an incredible world-class cinema in the heart of its vibrant and developing downtown district," Apana said. "We were thrilled at the opportunity to have a virtual film festival and share the passions and work of our global film makers through their films that covered a range of human experiences and conditions which will resonate with all communities. The festival received wide media attention at home as well as internationally."

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

