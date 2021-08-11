'Milk Street Radio' Joins The WVXU Lineup

Christopher Kimball has travelled the world. He's sat down around many tables and he's never found anyone who isn't brought together by food. That's how he brings listeners together on his program Milk Street Radio, by exploring the globe and sitting down with cooks from Armenia to Syria to the United States.

"Food should be viewed as something that draws us together," Kimball says. "If you look at Afghanistan, there's influences from India and Korea and China, the Portuguese and everything else. It's always this constant updating and merger and change. Food reflects what's going on in our world."

Now you can hear Milk Street Radio on WVXU Sundays at 1 p.m. Christopher Kimball joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the program.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

