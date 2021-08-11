The Biggest Concerns For Children And Parents As Back To School Approaches

With children heading back to classrooms with mask requirements or recommendations, and with COVID cases surging around the nation, families are facing new pressures this school year. Beech Acres Parenting Center President and CEO Laura Mitchell says in 2020 and 2021, parents reported an increased need for services for their children.

"More and more families are requesting mental health services," she says. "So we want to reach out and we want them to make contact with health care providers to be able to provide services for them."

Beech Acres also conducts a needs assessment with parents, and found that in 2021 so far, food-related needs have tripled, while the need for housing has increased almost 25% over the previous year.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the challenges and help for parents and children going back to school at this stage in the pandemic is Beech Acres Parenting Center President and CEO Laura Mitchell.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

