Great Parks To Bring A New Tax Levy To Voters

Great Parks of Hamilton County will ask voters in November to add to the property taxes they pay for county parks. The board in July approved a resolution to place a 10-year, 0.95 mill levy on the ballot that would fund approximately 76% of the critical infrastructure needs and approximately 56% of park improvements. For the homeowner of a $100,000 house, it's an additional cost of $33 per year on top of the current park levy of $30 per year.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the future funding plan is Great Parks of Hamilton County CEO Todd Palmeter.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

