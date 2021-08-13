Beshear Mandates Masks For Ky. Schools While Cranley Runs for Governor: This Week's Top Stories

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review live Friday at noon:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issues an executive order mandating that all people inside public and private schools be masked as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise. The backlash against the Democrat by Republican lawmakers was swift, including legal action against the mandate filed by the attorney general.

Courier-Journal reporter Joe Sonka explains.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley makes it official, announcing his run for Ohio governor.

Enquirer reporter Sharon Coolidge and Business Courier reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich join us to discuss.

The Millennium Hotel site in downtown Cincinnati is set to be redeveloped but there is a report of political pressure leading up to it.

Enquirer reporter Dan Horn has that story.

And an historic Jewish cemetery in the city is getting a facelift ahead of its bicentennial.

WVXU reporter Tana Weingartner joins us for that.

