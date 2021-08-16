'Code Switch' Joins The WVXU Lineup

Code Switch explores how race affects every part of society and now the program can be heard on WVXU Saturdays at 11 a.m., re-airing Mondays at 10 p.m. Co-host Gene Demby says the program's scope is broad.

"Whether it's light-hearted stuff like dating or relationships, or big stuff like climate change, all that stuff kind of falls under our purview," he says. "We're trying to find ways to tell stories and interrogate and complicate the ways that we typically think about race and identity in America, because race is, as we all know by now, a social construction. We are all coming up with these categories all the time and reinforcing them. What can we learn about ourselves when we decide that we belong to one group and not another? Those are things fascinate us the most."

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Code Switch is Co-host Gene Demby.

