Mercantile Library Showcases Mindful Poetry Moments Created During The Pandemic

The Mercantile Library presents the Mindful Poetry Moments book launch on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. The event is both in-person and virtual, with readings from more than a dozen poets.

Mindful Poetry Moments, a collaboration between Mindful Music Moments and The On Being Project, began as a way to provide young students an opportunity to encounter poetry in the course of a normal school day during National Poetry Month. It since has expanded to reach poetry lovers of all ages.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Mindful Poetry Moments is Founder Stacy Sims; and poets Tara Levy and Elena Estella Green.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

