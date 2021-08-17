Training Future Chefs For Success
With the labor shortage some restaurants are cutting hours or temporarily closing for days because they simply can't find enough workers. Amid the high demand in the labor market a culinary training program in Cincinnati is graduating students with new chances at a meaningful career. The Findlay Culinary Training Program, a collaboration of CityLink Center, Findlay Market and Model Group is changing lives through a four week training program and nine-week internship.
Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Findlay Culinary Training Program is CityLink Center Chief Program Officer Dani Watkins; Findlay Culinary Training Program Director Travis Maier; and graduate Ricky Denny.