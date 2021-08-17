© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback3.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ce_michael_logo.png
Cincinnati Edition

Training Future Chefs For Success

Published August 17, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
FCL-10.jpg
Joe Shults
/

With the labor shortage some restaurants are cutting hours or temporarily closing for days because they simply can't find enough workers. Amid the high demand in the labor market a culinary training program in Cincinnati is graduating students with new chances at a meaningful career. The Findlay Culinary Training Program, a collaboration of CityLink Center, Findlay Market and Model Group is changing lives through a four week training program and nine-week internship.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Findlay Culinary Training Program is CityLink Center Chief Program Officer Dani Watkins; Findlay Culinary Training Program Director Travis Maier; and graduate Ricky Denny.

Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected