Tell Us: How Do You Feel At This Point In The Pandemic?

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the region and the country.

But the revisiting of mitigation efforts like using face masks and the promotion of vaccines is being met with fervent protests.

On Cincinnati Edition, live at noon on Friday, we want to hear from you: How are you feeling right now? After an all-too brief sense of normalcy earlier in the summer, are you feeling depressed about what feels to many like a major setback? Are you frustrated and angry?

Is the situation impacting your relationship with family, friends or coworkers as you disagree about the necessary steps to get us past this pandemic?

We have a panel of experts joining us to answer your questions:



Northern Kentucky University's St. Elizabeth Healthcare Executive Director of the Institute for Health Innovation and Vice President for Health Innovation Dr. Valerie Hardcastle

Northern Kentucky University Professor of Sociology Dr. Joan Ferrante, who co-edited the new book How to Respond in a Pandemic: 25 Ideas from 25 Disciplines of Study

UC Health Associate Chairman of Medicine for Translational Research and Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum

American Psychological Association Senior Director for Practice Transformation and Quality Dr. Lynn Bufka

