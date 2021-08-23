Cincinnati Theater Writer Pens Encyclopedia Of Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim is among the most consequential artists in the history of the American stage, having penned the lyrics to songs from West Side Story and Gypsy, and composing shows like Company, Follies, Sunday in the Park with George, Assassins and more.

Cincinnati-based theater writer, critic and author Rick Pender is a preeminent expert on Sondheim and his works and this year released The Stephen Sondheim Encyclopedia. Broadway World listed it among "30 Theatre Books for Your Summer Reading List."

On Monday's Cincinnati Edition, Pender joins us to talk about his professional relationship with Sondheim and why the 91-year-old legend is so important to the American stage.

We will also be joined by Broadway actresses who are Cincinnati natives and worked with Sondheim: Pamela Myers (1971 Tony Award nominee for Company) and Jessica Hendy, as well as University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music Associate Professor Vincent DeGeorge, who is directing a production of Sunday in the Park with George next spring.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

