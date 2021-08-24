'Looking Up' Host Anna Hehman Takes New Role With Cincinnati Observatory

The Cincinnati Observatory has a new executive director and she's making history. Former Operations Director Anna Hehman is now the first woman to serve as executive director at the Observatory. Hehman is also the co-host - along with Observatory Outreach Astronomer and Assistant Director Dean Regas - of WVXU's Looking Up podcast.

"I'm thrilled and honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for our organization, and am looking forward to ensuring that this National Historic Landmark continues to educate, engage and inspire our community about astronomy and space science for many years to come," Hehman says.

Hehman’s appointment comes as the Observatory continues to grow its programming, including more online programming to broaden its reach despite the limitations of the pandemic. Three programs led by the Observatory include:

· Future Galileos

· Online Astronomy Classes

· Telescopes On Loan

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss her new role is Cincinnati Observatory Executive Director Anna Hehman.

