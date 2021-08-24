Nationwide Marches For Voting Rights Planned For August 28

This Aug. 28, on the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, his eldest son is leading more than 100 organizations to unite behind voting rights. Martin Luther King III and other civil rights leaders have scheduled a march in Washington and cities across the country demanding that Congress pass legislation to protect and expand voting rights at a time when Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country have passed or introduced hundreds of new voting restrictions.

The “March On for Voting Rights" comes the same week that Democrats in the House are expected to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act after the late civil rights icon. They bill is meant to restore the full force of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the “March On for Voting Rights" is Ohio State Senator Cecil Thomas, who will be attending the march.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

