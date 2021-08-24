With Census Data In, Redistricting Hearings Start In Ohio

Despite political battles and a raging pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has completed the monumental task of counting every person in the United States. And now that the data is in, it's time for another big debate: how states, including Ohio, should draw their congressional districts.

The next step in that process is a series of public hearings across the state so voters can weigh in on the complex task of carving Ohio up into districts with roughly equal populations. Those hearings are important, voting rights advocates say, because they claim Ohio's current districts are highly gerrymandered, or drawn to give one party a big advantage in most races.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about redistricting is League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller.

