It's Hot, So Let's Talk About Gardening While Staying Inside

The forecast is brutal this week, with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index even higher, and some sources indicating that it will feel like it is hotter than 100 degrees.

There is also an air quality alert due to this late summer blast.

So, on Wednesday, Cincinnati Edition hopes you will join our monthly gardening show to talk about outside while staying cool inside.

Our panel of experts will take your emails at talk@wvxu.org and calls at 513-419-7100 for the full hour starting live at noon. Send your questions, thoughts, advice and comments.

Joining us for the show are Campbell Co. Extension Office Agent Sarah Imbus, Turner Farm Community Garden Director Peter Huttinger and Civic Garden Center Horticulturalist Brian Grubb.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

