CPS' Bus Issues, Vaccine Mandates, Brent Spence Bridge Funding And More Top Stories This Week
On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review live Friday at noon, we talk about the big stories from the week with the local journalists behind them.
On this week's show:
- Cincinnati Public Schools students and families continue to deal with bus challenges;
- Xavier University mandates COVID-19 vaccines for students as other local colleges and CPS weigh the same possibility;
- Lawsuits are filed against large local health organizations who mandated vaccines for their employees;
- Funding the Brent Spence Bridge could be trickier than Gov. Andy Beshear suggested, according to a local state senator.
Joining the show are Enquirer reporter Madeline Mitchell; WLWT reporter Helena Battipaglia; WKRC reporter Cassy Arsenault; WKRC reporter James Pilcher, and WVXU reporters Tana Weingartner and Cory Sharber.
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.
