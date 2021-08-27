© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
CPS' Bus Issues, Vaccine Mandates, Brent Spence Bridge Funding And More Top Stories This Week

Published August 27, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
ce_friday_news_logo.jpg
Jim Nolan/WVXU
/

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review live Friday at noon, we talk with local journalists about the big stories of the week.

On this week's show:

  • Cincinnati Public Schools students and families continue to deal with bus challenges;
  • Xavier University mandates COVID-19 vaccines for students as other local colleges and CPS weigh the same possibility;
  • Lawsuits are filed against large local health organizations who mandated vaccines for their employees;
  • Funding the Brent Spence Bridge could be trickier than Gov. Andy Beshear suggested, according to a local state senator.

Joining the show are Enquirer reporter Madeline Mitchell; WLWT reporter Helena Battipaglia; WKRC reporter Cassy Arsenault; WKRC reporter James Pilcher, and WVXU reporters Tana Weingartner and Cory Sharber.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

