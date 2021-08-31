Last Military Flight Leaves Kabul Airport

The United States has pulled its last troops out of Afghanistan Monday according to the Pentagon. The efforts wrapped a full day early with the evacuation operation ending at Kabul's International airport on August 30. More than 120,000 have been evacuated since August 14.

The evacuation flights end four days after a suicide bombing outside the airport killed 13 U.S. troops and over 170 civilians. On Sunday, a U.S. drone strike targeting the Islamic State killed 10 civilians, including small children.

With the unraveling of Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government and the retaking of the country by the Taliban, we talk with local experts about how to better understand the situation after two decades of American military presence. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the withdrawal and the Taliban resurgence are Miami University Department of Political Science Professor Laura Neack, Ph.D.; and Department of Anthropology Professor Homayun Sidky, Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

