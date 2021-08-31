What The Major Boost To Food Stamp Benefits Means For Families

The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in food stamp benefits. It's the largest single increase in the program's history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps - officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP - will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. It comes as part of a multi-pronged approach by the White House to strengthen the country's social safety net.

Many advocates had argued that the previous levels of SNAP assistance weren't enough for families and the funds ran low toward the end of the month. So, what will this expansion mean for local families? Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Freestore Foodbank President and CEO Kurt Reiber; and Policy Matters Ohio Budget Researcher Will Petrik.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

