Lincoln Heights Celebrates 75 Years After Its Historic Founding

When it incorporated in 1946, Lincoln Heights represented the hopes and dreams of its predominantly Black residents looking to govern themselves in a country that was often still openly hostile and segregated.

Despite losing a large portion of its industrial tax base due to opposition from neighboring communities, Lincoln Heights grew to a population of 6,000 by the 1970s. It existed as a self-sufficient community with its own grocery stores, schools, police, fire department and entertainment venues. The village produced cultural luminaries like poet Nikki Giovani and musicians The Isley Brothers, among others.

But, hobbled by its lack of tax base, the village ran into big challenges. Its population dropped to nearly half in the proceeding decades, and Lincoln Heights lost many of its businesses and even its police and fire departments. But that's not the end of the story.

Dedicated community groups have pushed hard to restore Lincoln Heights' vitality and pride. And now, as the community is gearing up to celebrate its 75-year anniversary, those groups have big hopes for new development and community-building efforts.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the history and future of Lincoln Heights are Village of Lincoln Heights Vice Mayor Jeannie Stinson; Lincoln Heights Council Member and member of community group The Heights Movement Daronce Daniels; Village Manager Joyce Powdrill; and Silverton Village Manager Tom Carroll.

