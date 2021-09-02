Three Years After the Deadly Fifth-Third Mass Shooting, Survivor Whitney Austin Is Still Pushing for Change

On Sept. 6, 2018, a man burst into Fifth Third Bank's downtown Cincinnati headquarters and began shooting, killing two and injuring others. Among the wounded: Whitney Austin, one of the bank's executives.

Despite being hit by 12 gunshots, Austin survived and went on to found Whitney/Strong, a nonprofit aimed at building consensus across the wide political divide dominating the gun control debate. That organization has its annual event featuring artists interpreting the stories of gun violence survivors on Sept. 25.

Austin joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss her work with Whitney/Strong, what the third anniversary of that horrific day means to her and why she still has hope that future mass shootings can be prevented.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

