Hamilton County Takes Vaccines On The Go And Sees Single Highest Day Of Shots Administered

Last week Hamilton County saw its single highest number of first time COVID-19 vaccinations on the 513 Relief Bus. The bus not only provides vaccines but offers food, rent and utility assistance, childcare and more as it travels to different communities each week. On Aug. 24, Hamilton County had its best day with 32 shots administered.

Hamilton County commissioners launched the 513 Relief Bus this summer to deliver social services, including the vaccines, to those who need it most, at no cost.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss vaccination efforts in the county is Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece.

