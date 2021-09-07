When Will Kids Be Eligible For COVID Vaccines? When Will Adults Be Able To Get Boosters? A Vaccine Expert Weighs In

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the region and across the country thanks to the Delta variant, questions about what's next for vaccines against the virus have become more urgent.

When can adults expect to be eligible for another shot of the vaccine, and will that booster provide more effective protection against COVID? And, as schools return to in-person learning, when can we expect eligibility for children under the age of 12?

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Vaccine Research Center Director Dr. Robert Frenck joins Cincinnati Edition to answer those and other questions about the vaccine.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

