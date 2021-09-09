© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

20 Years After The September 11 Terror Attacks

Published September 9, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT
Bin Laden
Diane Bondareff
/
AP
In this Sept. 11, 2001 photo, the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center burn after hijacked planes crashed into them in New York.

This weekend marks 20 years since the September 11 terror attacks that killed 3,000 people, with commemorations planned in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania. The anniversary comes less than two weeks after the U.S. officially ended a nearly two-decade-long war in Afghanistan.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to mark the anniversary is Glen Prasser. He was a P&G executive on September 11, 2001, when his plane was diverted to Canada. The event inspired a Broadway show Come from Away.

Also joining the program to discuss the legacy of September 11 and its impact on American foreign policy and global terrorism is Miami University Department of Comparative Religion Associate Professor Nathan French, Ph.D. He is also an affiliate faculty member in the Department of Global and Intercultural Studies.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

