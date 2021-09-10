Ky.'s Special Legislative Session, Bengals Return To The Field And More Top Stories This Week

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review live at noon on Friday, local journalists join us to discuss the week's big stories.

Kentucky's General Assembly was called back to Frankfort for a special session this week to address the state's COVID-19 surge after Gov. Andy Beshear saw much of his executive authority stripped by the courts. Kentucky Public Radio Statehouse reporter Ryland Barton joins us to talk about the legislation making its way through the Republican-dominated legislature.

The Cincinnati Bengals are back in action this Sunday to kick off the new NFL season. Enquirer Bengals reporter Kelsey Conway is with us to preview what to expect from the home team.

WVXU reporter Jolene Almendarez also joins the show.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

