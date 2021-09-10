© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback3.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ce_michael_logo.png
Cincinnati Edition

Ky.'s Special Legislative Session, Bengals Return To The Field And More Top Stories This Week

Published September 10, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
ce_friday_news_logo.jpg
Jim Nolan/WVXU
/

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review, journalists join us to discuss the week's big stories.

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review live at noon on Friday, local journalists join us to discuss the week's big stories.

Kentucky's General Assembly was called back to Frankfort for a special session this week to address the state's COVID-19 surge after Gov. Andy Beshear saw much of his executive authority stripped by the courts. Kentucky Public Radio Statehouse reporter Ryland Barton joins us to talk about the legislation making its way through the Republican-dominated legislature.

The Cincinnati Bengals are back in action this Sunday to kick off the new NFL season. Enquirer Bengals reporter Kelsey Conway is with us to preview what to expect from the home team.

WVXU reporter Jolene Almendarez also joins the show.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags

Cincinnati EditionCincinnati Edition
Stay Connected
Michael Monks
Michael Monks brings a broad range of experience to WVXU-FM as the host of Cincinnati Edition, Cincinnati Public Radio's weekday news and information talk show.
See stories by Michael Monks