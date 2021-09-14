© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio A Key State In Effort To Build National Bike Trail Network

Published September 14, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
little miami bike trail
J. Stephen Conn
/
Flickr Creative Commons
The Little Miami bike trail.

Many local cyclists make use of Cincinnati's growing collection of bike paths and lanes. Some of the more adventurous hit the regional and statewide trails available to residents of the Buckeye State.

But did you know that some of those well-loved local routes connect into a national network of bike paths called the U.S. Bike Route System that advocates hope will someday link the entire country?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about how local, statewide and national bike trail efforts compliment each other are Adventure Cycling Association U.S. Bike Route System Coordinator Jennifer Hamelman; Ohio Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School and Active Transportation Manager Caitlin Harley; and Tristate Trails Director Wade Johnston.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

