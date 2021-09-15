Cincinnati Compass Kicks Off First Annual 'Welcoming Week' For Area's New Americans

Ohio is home to a growing immigrant population and this week it's being celebrated with Cincinnati's first Welcoming Week, Sept. 10-19. Cincinnati Compass is teaming up with community groups and partners across the region to celebrate new Americans and their contributions to our society. The theme of Welcoming Week is “Belonging Begins with Us."

“What we aim to do in our everyday work is create and nurture a sense of belonging in the Cincinnati region where all feel welcome,” says Bryan Wright, executive director of Cincinnati Compass. “Creating a sense of belonging begins with each of us and we believe that belonging should be an active and rhythmic practice, embedded in the fabric and everyday practices of organizations and individuals across the Cincinnati region.”

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Welcoming Week is Cincinnati Compass Executive Director Bryan Wright; CARE Cincinnati Co-researcher Tika Adhikari; and African Professionals Network President Prince Ellis.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

