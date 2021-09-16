What Does Texas' New Abortion Law Mean For Ohio?

A highly controversial ban on abortions after six weeks went into effect in Texas Sept. 1. The law is novel in that it allows private citizens and organizations to sue abortion providers and others who aid in those abortions. It also provides a $10,000 bounty for those groups or individuals.

Conservative lawmakers in other states, including Ohio, have watched the fate of that law and another in Mississippi closely. Could elected officials in our region enact similar legislation after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to strike down Texas' law -- a move abortion access advocates say gravely endangers Roe v. Wade?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the quickly changing legal and political landscape around abortion rights are University of California Irvine Law School Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy Director Dr. Michele Goodwin; and Chair of Miami University’s Department of Justice & Community Studies and Executive Director of the University’s Menard Family Center for Democracy Dr. John Forren.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

