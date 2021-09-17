From Ohio Legislative Districts To Cincinnati Catholic Communities, Change Is Everywhere

Joining Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau reporters Andy Chow and Jo Ingles will break down where the legislative redistricting process is in Ohio now. Meanwhile, the state continues to see COVID numbers rise with no clear leadership on universal masking.

Enquirer reporter Dan Horn explains the Archdiocese of Cincinnati's reorganization process and what it could mean for local parishes, churches and schools.

Enquirer reporter Cameron Knight talks to us about the Cincinnati Police union's vocal opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for city employees.

And WVXU reporters Becca Costello and Cory Sharber discuss local hospital capacity issues during the COVID surge, and Cincinnati Public Schools' role as the first district in the state to mandate vaccines for employees.

