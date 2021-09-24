Mayoral Race Gets Interesting, Reds Limping To The Finish Line And More In The News Review

Cincinnati mayoral candidates Aftab Pureval and David Mann faced off in a debate this week. WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson wrote in a column that the event was "chippy" and made the race "quiet no more."

We break down the debate with its moderator, Cincinnati Enquirer opinion editor Kevin Aldridge, and WVXU local government reporter Becca Costello, who was on the panel asking the candidates questions.

Meanwhile, a Children's Hospital study shows that masking brings down COVID-19 cases in schools. Enquirer reporter Terry DeMio will talk about that.

And the Cincinnati Reds are limping to the finish line this season, after flirting with a playoff spot. FOX Sports radio host Andy Furman talks to us about that, and what's ahead for the Bengals.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

