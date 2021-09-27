As Merkel Era Ends, We Talk With German Consulate General

Germans went to the polls Sept. 26 to elect a new government and it ends the era of Angela Merkel. The Chancellor steps down after 16 years steering Europe's largest economy. What does her departure mean for U.S. and German relations?

We asked German Consul General Wolfgang Mössinger. He was in Cincinnati to discuss cooperation between the U.S. and Germany. Mössinger spoke at the Holocaust & Humanity Center where he also discussed the urgent need to combat misinformation surrounding the Holocaust and COVID-19.

Joining Cincinnati Edition is German Consulate General Chicago Wolfgang Mössinger; and Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center CEO Sarah Weiss.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

