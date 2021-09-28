Congress Debates Biggest Climate Change Bill Ever

Congress is considering two massive bills that both contain action on climate change. The first is the infrastructure bill that would pledge billions of dollars toward cleaner transit and resiliency projects in disaster-stricken communities. The second is the $3.5 trillion bill that would direct billions of dollars to incentivize coal and natural gas burning utilities to switch to renewable energy. Using a budget process known as reconciliation, Democrats hope to pass this second package with only Democratic votes.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss climate legislation are Natural Resources Defense Council Climate and Energy Program Director of Federal Electricity and Utility Policy Yvonne McIntyre; with the city of Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering Director John Brazina and Office of Environment and Sustainability Director Michael Forrester; and Green Umbrella Executive Director Ryan Mooney-Bullock.

