Congress Is Debating Everything From The Debt Ceiling To Infrastructure. We Do The Same With The Political Junkie

Though the raising of the nation's debt ceiling has been an action taken with some regularity, with bipartisan support, this time around is different: Republicans refuse to support the effort, risking possible economic challenges and at least a partially shuttered federal government.

Now, Democratic leadership in Congress is looking for a path forward to fund the government and increase the debt ceiling, possibly on their own.

We spend the full hour talking about national politics with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin and Northern Kentucky University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Ryan Salzman.

