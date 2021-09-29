© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Congress Is Debating Everything From The Debt Ceiling To Infrastructure. We Do The Same With The Political Junkie

Published September 29, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
mitch mcconnell
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber for a test vote on a government spending bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Though the raising of the nation's debt ceiling has been an action taken with some regularity, with bipartisan support, this time around is different: Republicans refuse to support the effort, risking possible economic challenges and at least a partially shuttered federal government.

Now, Democratic leadership in Congress is looking for a path forward to fund the government and increase the debt ceiling, possibly on their own.

We spend the full hour talking about national politics with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin and Northern Kentucky University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Ryan Salzman.

Join our conversation starting live at noon at 513-419-7100 or by email at talk@wvxu.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

