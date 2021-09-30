© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

As Summer Turns To Fall, Here's What To Do With Your Garden And Landscape

Published September 30, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Don't let the warm temperatures this week fool you: summer is over and it now is officially autumn.

But as the weather starts to turn a little colder soon and the leaves start to change, some of your outdoor responsibilities remain.

On Cincinnati Edition's monthly gardening show, we talk about important fall landscaping and gardening tasks, and we take your calls for the full hour at 513-419-7100 and emails at talk@wvxu.org.

Joining our show are Campbell Co. Extension Office Agent Sarah Imbus and Turner Community Farm Community Garden Director Peter Huttinger.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Michael Monks
Michael Monks brings a broad range of experience to WVXU-FM as the host of Cincinnati Edition, Cincinnati Public Radio's weekday news and information talk show.
