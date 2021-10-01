Sen. Rand Paul's COVID remarks, local company shake-up and more top stories this week

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

Ohio Public Radio Statehouse Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler discusses legislation in Columbus related to critical race theory, COVID vaccine mandates and exemptions, and a substitute teacher shortage.

Enquirer reporter Alex Coolidge explains how a local start-up raised a ton of money but after missing out on an expected contract with the U.S. Postal Service, some insiders cashed out. Now, the business is dropping some executives.

Enquirer reporter Anne Saker takes us to a local hospital working to stop violence in its emergency department.

And Courier-Journal reporter Deborah Yetter explores the dozens of complaints against Sen. Rand Paul, who is also a doctor, and why a medical review board won't police the senator's COVID-19 commentary.

