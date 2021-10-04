A Cincinnati nonprofit is renovating a historic OTR building for use as a community hub

Community gathering spaces — those places where you can meet with friends and colleagues to talk about the issues of the day and hatch future plans — are beloved but often fragile places.

As Over-the-Rhine continues to change, local civic engagement nonprofit Action Tank wants to establish just such an open-ended place in the northern part of the neighborhood as its headquarters. Action Tank has partnered with historic preservation nonprofit OTR A.D.O.P.T. to renovate a historic building for use as a sliding-scale meeting and co-working space and events venue.

It's not the only historic preservation move Action Tank has launched lately — the organization is also in the midst of drawing up a Historic Preservation Action Plan by engaging Cincinnati residents about what they value about the city's architectural character.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about Volkshaus and historic preservation are Action Tank Executive Director Ioanna Paraskevopoulos and OTR A.D.O.P.T. Founder Danny Klingler.

