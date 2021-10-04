A new study shows a jump in opioid deaths among Black residents

A new study shows an alarming increase in overdose deaths among Black residents in Ohio and Kentucky. The Healing Communities Study, supported by the National Institutes of Health, examined trends in opioid overdose deaths by race and ethnicity from 2018 to 2019 across Kentucky, New York, Massachusetts and Ohio. From 2018 to 2019 overdose deaths among Black residents jumped 45% and 46% in Ohio and Kentucky.

The Healing Communities Study is still in the field and will test the integration of prevention, overdose treatment and medication-based treatment in select communities hard hit by the opioid crisis.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss opioid overdoses is Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health, Nora Volkow, MD; and Talbert House Addiction Service Director and Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition African American Engagement Workgroup Co-Chair Kamaria Tyehimba, Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

