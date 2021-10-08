Who's responsible for Issue 3 ballot error, Middletown goes Hollywood and more top stories

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review, live Friday at noon:

There was a big, contentious fight at Cincinnati City Hall where allegations of wrongdoing were tossed around following an error in the language on an upcoming ballot measure known as Issue 3. But new reporting this week shows that the accusers were pointing their fingers in the wrong direction.

Enquirer reporters Scott Wartman and Sharon Coolidge explain.

A massive, $1.3 billion development was announced for Middletown. Business Courier reporter Tom Demeropolis will tell us about it.

And WVXU reporters Cory Sharber and Tana Weingartner join us to talk about the disparity in vaccine numbers reported around the region, the new FC Cincinnati general manager and the birthday of one of the city's most famous landmarks.

