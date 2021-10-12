COVID cases are plateauing but Greater Cincinnati hospitals are still feeling the strain

Over the summer, the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus drove a new spike in cases across the country, including right here in Hamilton County.

As more people get vaccinated, cases aren't skyrocketing like they were a few months ago. But area hospitals are still stretched when it comes to hospital beds, staffing and in some cases, basic supplies.

How are hospitals navigating this high plateau in cases, and what is the outlook for the coming winter?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about those issues is The Health Collaborative Vice President for Clinical Strategies Tiffany Mattingly.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: