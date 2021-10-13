'The West End' playwright explores Cincinnati roots of father's family

Cincinnati native and playwright Keith Josef Adkins has a new show debuting this week at Playhouse in the Park.

In The West End, Adkins was inspired by the family of his father, who arrived in the city's West End during the 1920s-40s from Georgia, part of the Great Migration of Black Americans from the South to northern cities.

"They were part of the Great Migration, and I wanted to honor their experience," Adkins said.

At that time, the West End was home to German immigrants who also faced hostilities on the cusp of World War II.

Adkins begins his play at that moment, with that history.

Cincinnati Edition speaks with playwright Keith Josef Adkins, a graduate of Princeton High School and Wright State University, about his new show.

