Lawsuit claims city's tax break program for homeowners is discriminatory

The city of Cincinnati is facing a legal challenge from a group of Black homeowners who filed suit, accusing the city of running a discriminatory tax break program. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that the lawsuit, filed last year, can move forward.

The suit claims Cincinnati is more segregated because of the way the city hands out tax abatements to homeowners.

Joining Cincinnati Edition is discuss the lawsuit is Enquirer investigative reporter Dan Horn, who has been following this case; and University of Cincinnati Assistant Professor of Political Science and Law and Department of Sociology Faculty Affiliate Nate Ela, Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

