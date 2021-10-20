PBS's 'American Veteran' is four-part dive into military service

The life of an American military veteran from basic training to retirement is explored through a four-part series coming to PBS.

American Veteran utilizes a variety of voices to tell the story of one's military journey throughout the country's history, from the American Revolution to the wars of today.

The four episodes feature alternating narrators who are also veterans: TV host and comedian Drew Carey (a Marine); Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.; Army/Iraq War); Native American activist Wes Studi (National Guard/Vietnam War); and actor and speaker J.R. Martinez (Army).

The show premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. and will continue for the three Tuesdays after that. For more information about the program, click here.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about American Veteran is consulting producer, veteran, author and journalist Kelly Kennedy.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

