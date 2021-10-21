Two area Black historic landmarks see big steps toward preservation. The future is still cloudy for one

This February, Cincinnati Edition spent a full hour discussing the preservation of notable landmarks for Black history in Cincinnati. Now, two of those landmarks have major updates.

The Cincinnati Preservation Association recently announced plans to purchase Glendale's historic Eckstein School, which was constructed to educate the community's Black children pre-integration. The building will be home to the Eckstein Cultural Arts Center after renovation.

Meanwhile, former Catholic church St. Mark's in Evanston took a step toward preservation this month when the Cincinnati Historic Conservation Board approved a local historic landmark designation for embattled building. The owners of that property have applied for and received a demolition permit for the structure — something the landmark designation could forestall if the Cincinnati Planning Commission and City Council give it final approval.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the history and potential future for both buildings are Eckstein Cultural Arts Center founder Bill Parrish; Save the Mark Board Vice President J.R. Gentle; and Cincinnati Preservation Association Executive Director Paul Muller.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: